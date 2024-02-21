Mariner LLC Has $91.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,307,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,688 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $91,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.98. 2,240,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,515,862. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

