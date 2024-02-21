Guardian Capital LP Lowers Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $548.49. The company had a trading volume of 118,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,758. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $579.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

