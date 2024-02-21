MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stake Reduced by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP reduced its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. TheStreet upgraded MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,184 shares of company stock valued at $26,222,860. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock traded down $18.21 on Wednesday, hitting $426.60. 425,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.59 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $418.00 and a 200 day moving average of $385.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

