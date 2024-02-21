Guardian Capital LP Sells 2,563 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Guardian Capital LP cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Dollar General by 70.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,904. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $227.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.