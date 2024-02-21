Guardian Capital LP Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,082,000 after buying an additional 560,908 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOW traded down $13.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $739.31. The company had a trading volume of 385,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $736.99 and its 200-day moving average is $644.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,162 shares of company stock worth $7,123,851 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

