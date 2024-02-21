CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Down to $323.71

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $323.71, but opened at $283.03. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $283.86, with a volume of 2,271,564 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.32.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 10.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,889.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

