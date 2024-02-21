Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Up to $23.99

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.99, but opened at $24.74. Guess? shares last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 68,179 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Guess? alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Guess?

Guess? Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares in the company, valued at $24,359,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,359,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $27,979,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 266.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Guess? by 732.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.