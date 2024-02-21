River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $921,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 214,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after purchasing an additional 77,910 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $784,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Datadog by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.01. 1,017,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,104,282. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.99 and a 200 day moving average of $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,063.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,141,500.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the sale, the executive now owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,817,449.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,141,500.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 962,537 shares of company stock valued at $117,342,717. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.21.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

