WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Reaches $209.77 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. WAX has a market capitalization of $209.77 million and approximately $11.91 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0615 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,134,801,511 coins and its circulating supply is 3,412,413,415 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,134,572,091.092553 with 3,412,400,904.4118676 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06284576 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $13,221,624.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

