Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Reaches $0.0232 on Exchanges

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $110.72 million and approximately $119.93 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02320117 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $122,232,766.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

