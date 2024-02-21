Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ICE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.51. 471,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $138.34.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,550,365 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

