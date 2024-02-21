Goldfinch 24-Hour Volume Hits $568,941.43 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002419 BTC on major exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $83.96 million and $568,941.43 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,609,445 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch, launched in 2020 by Blake West and Michael Sall, revolutionizes credit systems by integrating them into the blockchain, enhancing financial inclusion. It uniquely offers crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral, widening access to digital capital. Using a ‘trust through consensus’ approach, Goldfinch enables borrowers to establish creditworthiness through collective assessment, bypassing the need for high crypto collateral. This fosters an on-chain credit history, key for scalable lending in emerging markets. The GFI token underpins community governance, incentivizes participation, and supports community grants. It’s vital in backer and auditor staking, integral to the protocol’s lending and governance. Goldfinch’s innovative model is transforming digital lending and borrowing.”

