Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Trading Up 5.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) was up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $14.01 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 1,032,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,420,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Specifically, Director Neil P. Simpkins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gates Industrial news, CEO Ivo Jurek acquired 20,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,002.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,273.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil P. Simpkins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTES. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth about $1,438,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,011,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $781,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 360.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 341,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 267,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 61,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

