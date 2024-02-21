Nexum (NEXM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $164.30 Million

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Nexum token can now be bought for about $0.0657 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Nexum has a market cap of $164.30 million and approximately $31,268.89 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nexum has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nexum

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Buying and Selling Nexum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

