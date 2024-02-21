Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Energi has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $10.89 million and approximately $454,091.84 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00071693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00025219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00019321 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001482 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,934,666 coins and its circulating supply is 73,934,741 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.