Global X Uranium ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 31,138 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 206% compared to the typical volume of 10,189 put options.
Institutional Trading of Global X Uranium ETF
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth $1,424,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2,186.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 441,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 422,168 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 150,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 76,725 shares during the period.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Global X Uranium ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. 2,225,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,506. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $32.60.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
