Global X Uranium ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 31,138 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 206% compared to the typical volume of 10,189 put options.

Institutional Trading of Global X Uranium ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth $1,424,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2,186.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 441,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 422,168 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 150,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 76,725 shares during the period.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Global X Uranium ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. 2,225,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,506. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $32.60.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.