Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 1,148 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

AFL traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.29. The stock had a trading volume of 482,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,711. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

