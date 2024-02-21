Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $117.60 and last traded at $118.06. 303,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,301,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.28.

Elastic Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.35.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $115,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at $524,776,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Elastic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

