Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 297,007 shares during the period.

DFAX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,213. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

