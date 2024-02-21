Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 3,476 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,792,843. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS traded down $3.34 on Wednesday, reaching $288.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.30 and a 12-month high of $315.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.