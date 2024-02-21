Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.89.

NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.91. The company had a trading volume of 386,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,454. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $76.87 and a fifty-two week high of $130.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,366,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,327,000 after acquiring an additional 120,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,857,000 after purchasing an additional 64,806 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 11.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,191,000 after purchasing an additional 127,318 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 865,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,303,000 after purchasing an additional 253,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

