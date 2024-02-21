Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) PT Raised to $40.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SKWD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of SKWD traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.37. 212,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,528. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.61.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

