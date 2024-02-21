Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Cut by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Markel Group by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Markel Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 347.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL traded up $10.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,463.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,430.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,446.21. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

