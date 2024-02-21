Guardian Capital LP Takes $800,000 Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV)

Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 8.75% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 99.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000.

NASDAQ ESMV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,771. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

