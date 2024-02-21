CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.02. 1,863,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,557. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $90.18.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $5,882,700 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,134,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 168,844 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.