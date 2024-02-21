Halozyme Therapeutics’ (HALO) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $72.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 87.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HALO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Shares of HALO traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.36. 1,146,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,547. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,390 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,323,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,856 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,935,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,078,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,986,000 after purchasing an additional 831,199 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

