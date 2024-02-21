JMP Securities Trims Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Target Price to $8.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
