Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.140-1.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.040-7.240 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.00.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

NYSE:SUI traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,784. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $157.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,936,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,707,000 after purchasing an additional 273,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sun Communities by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after purchasing an additional 939,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sun Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,364,000 after purchasing an additional 85,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,323,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,871 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

