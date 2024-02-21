Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of CRI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.41. 199,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,781. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.36.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 366.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 365.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

