Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.650–0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.3 billion-$12.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.7 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYH

Community Health Systems Stock Down 24.8 %

Shares of CYH traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,841,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,464. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $415.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.