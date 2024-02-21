Guardian Capital LP Cuts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in RTX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in RTX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in RTX by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.75. 1,905,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584,871. The company has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

