Guardian Capital LP Has $1.39 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.71. The company had a trading volume of 476,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average of $90.93. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

