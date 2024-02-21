Guardian Capital LP Buys 2,700 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,090 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $190,270,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,793 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.68. 3,490,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,206,168. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $108.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.17.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

