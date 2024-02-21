Guardian Capital LP Has $1.84 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Guardian Capital LP cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.75.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.16. 248,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,645. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.09 and its 200-day moving average is $223.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $269.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

