Guardian Capital LP Buys 4,500 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,059,834,000 after buying an additional 368,898 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,579,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,294,023,000 after acquiring an additional 492,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.08. 2,145,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,633,195. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $292.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.95.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

