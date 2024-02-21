Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $246.20. The company had a trading volume of 896,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,886. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $250.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.