Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Centene were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Centene Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CNC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,440. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

