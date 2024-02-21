Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 1,721 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after buying an additional 7,569,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.89. The stock had a trading volume of 887,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,886. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

