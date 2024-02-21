Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,812 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.41% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAXF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAXF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.67. 2,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,314. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

