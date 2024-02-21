Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP cut its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,689 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 176.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 2.7 %

IMO stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 130,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $63.07.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.4473 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

About Imperial Oil

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.