LPL Financial LLC Has $153.29 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,156 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $153,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $2,253,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,278,107.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,378,805 shares of company stock worth $368,320,206. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.53. 1,142,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,303. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $295.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.88. The firm has a market cap of $271.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

