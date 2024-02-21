Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 206 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period.

IWN stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.09. 233,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $158.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

