International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Paper were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in International Paper by 3.0% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.96. 1,308,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,162. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

