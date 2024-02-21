SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 66,752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.13. 1,973,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,250. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $41.34.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.