Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 339 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,520,000 after purchasing an additional 589,881 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $106.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,036. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

