Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.13% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after purchasing an additional 277,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,249,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,616,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,327,000 after buying an additional 75,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after buying an additional 749,924 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.33. 43,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,654. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

