Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.82. 27,345,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 116,426,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $210,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 16.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

