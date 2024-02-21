Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading 4.7% Higher

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 507,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,486,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

LU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 2,298.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 342,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 328,141 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 2,280.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 883,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 845,909 shares in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

