Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) were up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 240,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,703,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DADA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 12,281,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,653,000 after buying an additional 788,425 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,489,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 75,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 129,070 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
