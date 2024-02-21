Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 1,074,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,714,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

SABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25.

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,617,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,469,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 100,714 shares of company stock valued at $424,684 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sabre by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Sabre by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sabre by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 415,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Sabre by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Sabre by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

